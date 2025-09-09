India's solar open-access capacity hits 24.6GW

Rooftop solar saw a massive jump

Maharashtra led the charge with over 30% of new open-access solar in Q2.

By June, India's total hit 24.6GW, with Karnataka still on top overall, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, rooftop solar really took off—up a huge 158% from last year—driven mostly by homes jumping on board.

Residential installs made up nearly three-quarters of this growth, showing how more people are choosing clean energy for themselves.