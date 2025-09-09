Next Article
India's solar open-access capacity hits 24.6GW
India added 3.8GW of new solar open-access capacity in the first half of 2025—a tiny drop from last year, mostly due to delays and grid issues early on.
But things bounced back fast in Q2 as developers raced to finish projects before a key deadline for lower transmission fees.
Rooftop solar saw a massive jump
Maharashtra led the charge with over 30% of new open-access solar in Q2.
By June, India's total hit 24.6GW, with Karnataka still on top overall, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, rooftop solar really took off—up a huge 158% from last year—driven mostly by homes jumping on board.
Residential installs made up nearly three-quarters of this growth, showing how more people are choosing clean energy for themselves.