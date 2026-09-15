India's space sector about 440 startups, $9bn, spurs legal work
India's space scene is taking off: there are now about 440 startups and the industry's worth $9 billion as of August 2026.
With all this growth, legal work is piling up fast.
Law firms are helping companies deal with national security rules and tech transfers, says Ankita Kumar, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
Ex-ISRO firms need in-space export approvals
As more companies move from being ISRO vendors to building independent ventures, they need help with things like IN-SPACe authorizations and export controls.
Siddharth Mody, a partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors specializing in M&As, private equity and venture capital, points out that getting approvals (like from the DoT) and handling dual-use tech can get tricky.
Foreign investment prompts lengthy security clearances
Opening up to foreign investors has brought in new players, but also a lot of red tape.
Nikhil Narendran, partner at Trilegal notes that approvals in his experience can take six to nine months and sometimes around a year when national-security considerations, multiple ministries and security clearances are involved.
It all shows just how important (and complicated) India's space sector has become.