India's statistics ministry MoSPI to launch monthly ISP in July

ISP trial numbers due July 14

The first trial numbers, based on 2024-25 as the base year, will drop July 14, will cover FY26 plus April 2026, and will then update monthly.

The ISP mainly uses GST data to measure formal-sector activity, so things like public administration and defense won't show up.

Health and education might join later once reliable information rolls in from new surveys.

By blending GST figures with other data sets, the ISP aims to give policymakers (and anyone curious) a clearer picture of how India's service industries are performing right now.