India's sugar output tops 275L tons, mills urge minimum-selling-price revision
India's sugar season is drawing to a close: sugar production jumped 7% this year, reaching over 275 lakh tons by April.
But here's the catch: the industry is urging an early revision of the minimum selling price amid rising costs and subdued ex-mill realizations.
Industry leaders are urging for a price update to help mills pay farmers on time and keep things running smoothly.
Maharashtra has 2,130cr unpaid farmer dues
Maharashtra and Karnataka led the sugar rush, with big gains in output compared to last year. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh saw a slight dip.
Despite high production, Maharashtra is struggling with unpaid dues to farmers: arrears have hit ₹2,130 crore.
The industry is now pushing for better pricing and policy tweaks (like improved ethanol blending) so payments don't get delayed and farmers aren't left hanging.