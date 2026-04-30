India's sugar output tops 275L tons, mills urge minimum-selling-price revision

Maharashtra has 2,130cr unpaid farmer dues

Maharashtra and Karnataka led the sugar rush, with big gains in output compared to last year. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh saw a slight dip.

Despite high production, Maharashtra is struggling with unpaid dues to farmers: arrears have hit ₹2,130 crore.

The industry is now pushing for better pricing and policy tweaks (like improved ethanol blending) so payments don't get delayed and farmers aren't left hanging.