India's sugar prices now hit ₹65.05/kg, retailers cap sales
Sugar just got a lot pricier in India: retail prices shot up from around ₹48 to ₹65.05 per kg in just a month.
Because supplies are running low, apps like Blinkit and Zepto, plus big stores like DMart and Reliance Retail, are now capping sugar sales;
Blinkit was allowing up to one 5-kg pack per transaction for certain brands in Delhi-NCR, and Zepto had similar restrictions in some areas, while the 2-3kg per customer cap was reported for DMart and Reliance Retail in some cases.
All this is happening right before the festive season rush.
India's sugar stocks only 35L tons
India's annual domestic consumption is around 280-285 lakh tons, while net sugar production is about 279 lakh tons, but stocks are tight: only about 35 lakh tons are expected to be left by September.
With festive-season demand expected to rise, especially around Raksha Bandhan, if you've got a sweet tooth or big festival plans, you might want to plan ahead!