India's sugar prices now hit ₹65.05/kg, retailers cap sales

Sugar just got a lot pricier in India: retail prices shot up from around ₹48 to ₹65.05 per kg in just a month.

Because supplies are running low, apps like Blinkit and Zepto, plus big stores like DMart and Reliance Retail, are now capping sugar sales;

Blinkit was allowing up to one 5-kg pack per transaction for certain brands in Delhi-NCR, and Zepto had similar restrictions in some areas, while the 2-3kg per customer cap was reported for DMart and Reliance Retail in some cases.

All this is happening right before the festive season rush.