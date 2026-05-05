India's Sun Pharma buys Organon for $12B boosting specialty portfolio
Sun Pharma, India's biggest drugmaker, is making its boldest move yet by buying U.S.-based Organon & Co. for $12 billion in cash.
This deal is all about Sun shifting from basic generic medicines to more specialized, higher-profit treatments.
With Organon's lineup, including drugs for breast cancer and women's health, Sun gets access to new markets like China and a stronger portfolio in biosimilars.
Shares jump amid debt, integration concerns
After the announcement, Sun's stock rose 7% on the announcement day and ended the week nearly 12% higher, showing investors are pretty excited.
But it's not all smooth sailing: Organon brings $8 billion in debt and faces slow growth plus some upcoming patent expirations.
Sun plans to align teams and operations over the next six to nine months, with leaders saying that getting everyone on the same page culturally will be key as they aim to become a bigger global player.