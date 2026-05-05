India's Sun Pharma buys Organon for $12B boosting specialty portfolio

Shares jump amid debt, integration concerns

After the announcement, Sun's stock rose 7% on the announcement day and ended the week nearly 12% higher, showing investors are pretty excited.

But it's not all smooth sailing: Organon brings $8 billion in debt and faces slow growth plus some upcoming patent expirations.

Sun plans to align teams and operations over the next six to nine months, with leaders saying that getting everyone on the same page culturally will be key as they aim to become a bigger global player.