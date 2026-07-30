India's tax base grew from 30.5 million to nearly 81 million filers
Business
India's tax base is getting bigger than ever, with nearly 81 million people filing income tax returns in FY 2025, up from just 30.5 million in FY 2014.
That's over 50 million new filers in the last 11 years, and if this pace keeps up, we could see close to 90 million by FY26 (FY 2025-26).
India's 10L-50L and 100cr filers rise
Higher-income earners have grown at a faster rate than the overall tax base.
The number of people making between ₹10 lakh and ₹50 lakh shot up from 2.77 million in AY 2016 to 11.7 million in AY 2024.
Even those earning above ₹100 crore are on the rise, from just 32 filers in AY 2016 to a solid 285 in AY24.