India's telecom regulator sets 5% AGR fee for satellite airwaves
Business
Big news for anyone hoping for better internet in hard-to-reach places, India's top telecom body just approved how much companies like Jio Satellite, Starlink, and Eutelsat OneWeb will pay to use satellite airwaves.
The fee is set at 5% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), but drops by 1% point if they bring services to notified rural and remote areas.
India's satellite rollouts await final approvals
Now that pricing is sorted, the government will draft a Cabinet note for a final decision.
Companies still need some extra security clearance before flipping the switch on new services.
Once everything's in place, expect rollouts of satellite-powered connectivity across India, especially where regular internet just doesn't reach.