India's textile and apparel exports fall 2.21% in fiscal 2026
Business
India's textile and apparel exports dropped by 2.21% in fiscal 2026, after the US slapped on higher tariffs last year.
March 2026 was especially tough, with exports falling 14.02% compared with last year.
Textile shipments were down 2.86%, and apparel slipped by 1.36% from fiscal 2025.
March: textiles and apparel decline sharply
March saw even bigger drops, nearly 10% for textiles and almost 19% for apparel year over year, showing just how much the industry is feeling the pressure from global trade changes.
Still, India remains the world's second-largest exporter of textiles and apparel, supporting over 45 million jobs despite these bumps in the road.