India's textile sector draws big investments, eyes a greener future
India's textile industry saw commitments and investments of over ₹60,000 crore in 2025, with major contributions from government schemes like PM MITRA and PLI.
The new PM MITRA Parks alone attracted more than ₹14,000 crore and are set to create nearly 38,500 jobs.
Big names like Vardhman and Trident are already on board.
Next up: Recycling, sustainability, and global partnerships
Looking ahead to 2026, the focus is shifting to textile recycling and eco-friendly fibers.
Eighty-five companies have applied under the PLI scheme for another ₹20,000+ crore in investments.
International players like Infinited Fiber (₹4,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh) and Royal Golden Eagle (₹4,953 crore in Tamil Nadu) are making major investments in India, alongside domestic giants such as Reliance and Grasim.
Filatex India is also investing ₹300 crore into turning old textiles into new yarn—making fashion a little friendlier for the planet.