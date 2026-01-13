India's textile sector draws big investments, eyes a greener future

Next up: Recycling, sustainability, and global partnerships

Looking ahead to 2026, the focus is shifting to textile recycling and eco-friendly fibers.

Eighty-five companies have applied under the PLI scheme for another ₹20,000+ crore in investments.

International players like Infinited Fiber (₹4,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh) and Royal Golden Eagle (₹4,953 crore in Tamil Nadu) are making major investments in India, alongside domestic giants such as Reliance and Grasim.

Filatex India is also investing ₹300 crore into turning old textiles into new yarn—making fashion a little friendlier for the planet.