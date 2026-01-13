Next Article
Multi-asset funds see record inflows as investors flock to gold and silver
Business
Multi-asset funds had a standout December 2025, pulling in ₹7,426 crore—a 40% jump from the previous month.
The big draw? Rising investments in gold and silver, with total inflows into these fund categories reaching ₹15,600 crore.
Why does this matter?
These funds outperformed the Nifty 50 by about 3-4%, delivering an average return of 16.05% last year.
Gold returned a whopping 60%, and silver doubled in value—no wonder total fund assets soared by 59% to ₹1.63 lakh crore.
What's behind the shift?
Gold ETFs brought in a record ₹11,647 crore and silver ETFs saw nearly ₹4,000 crore in new money as investors looked for safer bets during global uncertainty and a weaker US dollar.
Meanwhile, equity inflows dropped as people moved away from riskier stocks toward these more defensive assets.