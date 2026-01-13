Multi-asset funds see record inflows as investors flock to gold and silver

These funds outperformed the Nifty 50 by about 3-4%, delivering an average return of 16.05% last year. Gold returned a whopping 60%, and silver doubled in value—no wonder total fund assets soared by 59% to ₹1.63 lakh crore.

What's behind the shift?

Gold ETFs brought in a record ₹11,647 crore and silver ETFs saw nearly ₹4,000 crore in new money as investors looked for safer bets during global uncertainty and a weaker US dollar.

Meanwhile, equity inflows dropped as people moved away from riskier stocks toward these more defensive assets.