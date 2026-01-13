Sensex starts strong, then slips as FMCG and IT stocks drag

What else is moving: global buzz and IT bright spots

Even with the dip in big indices, small-cap and mid-cap stocks edged up about 0.4%, showing mixed moods on Dalal Street.

Over in Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped 3.4% thanks to AI hype and a weaker yen; South Korea and Taiwan also saw gains.

Meanwhile, TCS and HCL Tech stood out at home—both posted solid earnings, with their shares nudging higher despite the broader downturn.