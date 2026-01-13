Next Article
Sensex starts strong, then slips as FMCG and IT stocks drag
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Tuesday in the green but quickly lost steam.
The Sensex dropped 180 points as FMCG stocks took a hit, wiping out early optimism from positive US trade vibes.
By early in the session, the Sensex had slid to 83,678 while Nifty dipped below 25,750—definitely not the start investors were hoping for.
What else is moving: global buzz and IT bright spots
Even with the dip in big indices, small-cap and mid-cap stocks edged up about 0.4%, showing mixed moods on Dalal Street.
Over in Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped 3.4% thanks to AI hype and a weaker yen; South Korea and Taiwan also saw gains.
Meanwhile, TCS and HCL Tech stood out at home—both posted solid earnings, with their shares nudging higher despite the broader downturn.