Kotak's bullish call sends Groww's parent stock higher

Groww is making waves with 14 million active users—almost half under 30—and leads the NSE in activity. It holds a strong share in both retail cash (25%) and derivatives (15%). Its financials look solid too: projected strong growth in upcoming quarters. Kotak expects even more growth ahead, projecting revenue to rise by 20% annually through FY2028.

What's fueling the optimism?

Groww has seriously tightened its spending, cutting marketing costs to just 12% of revenue.

Groww reported a return on equity of around 25% for FY2025, with debt levels remaining very low.

With an earnings call coming up on January 14 and analysts upbeat about future expansion into wealth management and other services, investors are watching closely.