Sensex, Nifty dip as Trump's tariff talk shakes markets

Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran has investors worried—especially since it could hit India's exports of rice, tea, and medicines. While media declined on Monday, pharma stocks didn't keep up.

What's the bigger picture?

Even with today's dip, experts say Nifty looks stable if it stays above 25,500.

Bank Nifty is showing some strength too.

Volatility (India VIX) ticked up slightly but is still pretty low compared to past swings—so things aren't looking wild just yet.