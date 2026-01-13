Meesho to launch logistics arm after blockbuster IPO

Fresh off a hugely successful IPO, Meesho is setting up its own logistics subsidiary to handle everything from moving goods to managing storage and trans-shipment through third-party service providers. The board gave the green light on January 12, 2026, with an initial share capital of ₹1 lakh.

How did Meesho's IPO go? Meesho's December 2025 IPO was a hit—raising over ₹5,000 crore.

The shares were oversubscribed 79 times (retail investors jumped in 19 times over), and the stock listed at ₹162 per share—a solid 46% jump from its issue price of ₹111.

What does Meesho actually do? Meesho runs a social commerce app focused on tier-2+ cities, making it easy for people to buy and sell everything from fashion to home goods.

In FY25, its parent company clocked in revenues of nearly ₹9,390 crore.