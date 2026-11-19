Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took one of the toughest blows, losing almost half its brand value.

The report points out that India's lack of big-name AI players is holding back growth here, while companies like Google and NVIDIA soared on AI buzz.

On a brighter note, telecom and retail showed some muscle: Bharti Airtel became India's most valuable brand at $43.2 billion, and both retail and automotive sectors managed solid gains despite the tech slump.