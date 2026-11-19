India's top 100 brands drop 12% year-on-year to $460.3 billion
India's biggest brands just saw a major dip. Together, the top 100 fell 12% year-on-year to $460.3 billion.
Tech companies were hit especially hard, with business-tech brand values down nearly 40%.
Meanwhile, global brands grew by 22%, mostly thanks to big moves in artificial intelligence (AI).
TCS brand value almost halved
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took one of the toughest blows, losing almost half its brand value.
The report points out that India's lack of big-name AI players is holding back growth here, while companies like Google and NVIDIA soared on AI buzz.
On a brighter note, telecom and retail showed some muscle: Bharti Airtel became India's most valuable brand at $43.2 billion, and both retail and automotive sectors managed solid gains despite the tech slump.