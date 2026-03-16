India's top billionaires lost $17B this year

Big swings in billionaire wealth often signal bigger shifts for the economy. Ambani alone lost $10 billion after Reliance shares dropped over 10%. Premji and Nadar also took multi-billion-dollar hits, showing how tech and energy troubles can ripple out to jobs and investments that impact everyone.

Tech stocks hit hard, oil prices rising

Fears that AI could shake up IT jobs have hammered India's tech stocks, with the Nifty IT index down nearly 24%.

At the same time, global tensions are pushing oil prices higher, which could put pressure on margins for certain businesses in the energy sector.

Gautam Adani's wealth showed little change in certain reports, rather than a clear decline.