India's top firms gain ₹1.90L/cr as Sensex and Nifty rally Business Jun 14, 2026

India's biggest companies just saw a huge boost: eight out of the top 10 gained a combined ₹1.90 lakh crore in market value last week.

This jump came as stock markets rallied, with the Sensex and Nifty rising on positive global vibes and RBI moves to attract more foreign currency.