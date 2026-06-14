India's top firms gain ₹1.90L/cr as Sensex and Nifty rally
India's biggest companies just saw a huge boost: eight out of the top 10 gained a combined ₹1.90 lakh crore in market value last week.
This jump came as stock markets rallied, with the Sensex and Nifty rising on positive global vibes and RBI moves to attract more foreign currency.
ICICI Bank gains ₹56,223 cr
ICICI Bank stood out, adding ₹56,223 crore to its value and reaching ₹9.61 lakh crore.
HDFC Bank wasn't far behind, gaining ₹38,571 crore for a total of ₹11.89 lakh crore.
State Bank of India also grew by ₹36,138 crore to hit ₹9.39 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries stays most valuable ₹17.49L/cr
Reliance Industries saw only a small increase but remains India's most valuable firm at ₹17.49 lakh crore; Hindustan Unilever also grew modestly.
Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and LIC actually lost some market value despite the overall surge in the sector.