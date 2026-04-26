India's top firms lose ₹205,343 cr as TCS, Reliance lead Business Apr 26, 2026

Last week was rough for India's biggest companies: seven of the top 10 saw their total market value drop by a massive ₹205,343 crore.

This slide came as the Sensex and Nifty both took a hit, with TCS and Reliance Industries leading the losses.

TCS shed nearly ₹67,000 crore in value, while Reliance dropped about ₹51,000 crore.