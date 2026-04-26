India's top firms lose ₹205,343 cr as TCS, Reliance lead
Business
Last week was rough for India's biggest companies: seven of the top 10 saw their total market value drop by a massive ₹205,343 crore.
This slide came as the Sensex and Nifty both took a hit, with TCS and Reliance Industries leading the losses.
TCS shed nearly ₹67,000 crore in value, while Reliance dropped about ₹51,000 crore.
Hindustan Unilever and SBI gain valuations
It wasn't all bad news: Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India actually gained ground, adding over ₹20,000 crore and ₹19,500 crore to their valuations.
Despite last week's shakeup, Reliance remains India's most valuable company at nearly ₹18 trillion, with HDFC Bank right behind at around ₹12.1 trillion.