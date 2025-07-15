India's trade deficit hits 4-month low
India's trade deficit dropped to $18.78 billion in June 2025, its lowest point in four months.
This was mainly because imports shrank by 3.7%, especially with the country buying less crude oil.
Exports held steady at $35.14 billion, even with global hurdles like tariffs and geopolitical tensions.
Exports grow just a bit from April to June
From April to June, exports grew just a bit (up 1.92%), but imports climbed faster (up 4.23%), so the overall gap for the quarter got wider.
Electronics exports were a bright spot, jumping nearly 47%, while engineering goods managed a small increase despite new US tariffs.
Services exports jumped 14.5% in June
Services exports jumped 14.5% in June, hitting $32.84 billion—a positive sign for the economy.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal sounded hopeful, saying reforms and global partnerships could help India beat last year's record export numbers in FY26.