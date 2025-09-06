Vanga feared 'Arjun Reddy's interval wouldn't match up to 'Baahubali'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga , the director of Arjun Reddy, recently confessed his fears about the film's interval sequence. Speaking on Jagapathi Babu's ZEE5 show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, he revealed that he was anxious after watching the iconic interval of SS Rajamouli 's Baahubali 2. "Baahubali 2 had been released then, and in my opinion, it has the greatest interval ever," he said.

Director's dilemma Here's why he was scared Vanga was worried that audiences wouldn't accept the unconventional interval of Arjun Reddy, where the protagonist Vijay Deverakonda's character pees himself. He said, "After watching it (Baahubali 2), I remember going back to the office and sitting at the editing table, watching my interval. I was literally scared." "When you see the audience cheering for that kind of interval...and here, he's peeing. So, I was very scared."

Director's realization The teaser gave him confidence Despite his initial fears, Vanga found solace in the film's teaser. "I had phases of guilt and fear leading up to the release." "By the time the teaser was released, I was confident that this character had worked," he said. Arjun Reddy, which marked Vanga's debut as a director and was a breakthrough role for Deverakonda, went on to become a massive hit despite its controversial themes.