Esha Gupta wraps up filming for 'Dhamaal 4'
Esha Gupta has finished filming her scenes for Dhamaal 4, reuniting with Ajay Devgn after their earlier hits Baadshaho and Total Dhamaal.
She described the experience as "an absolute joy" and "an unforgettable experience," and praised Devgn's talent and the positive energy on set.
Alongside Esha, you'll also see Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi in key roles.
Release date and cast of 'Dhamaal 4'
Dhamaal 4 is dropping on Eid 2026, bringing back its signature comedy with a star-studded lineup: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, and reportedly Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series and Devgn Films, the Dhamaal series has been making audiences laugh since 2007—and this one looks set to keep that streak going.