Esha Gupta wraps up filming for 'Dhamaal 4' Entertainment Sep 06, 2025

Esha Gupta has finished filming her scenes for Dhamaal 4, reuniting with Ajay Devgn after their earlier hits Baadshaho and Total Dhamaal.

She described the experience as "an absolute joy" and "an unforgettable experience," and praised Devgn's talent and the positive energy on set.

Alongside Esha, you'll also see Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi in key roles.