Amid legal troubles, Shilpa-Raj enjoying life at ₹100cr Mumbai home

From indoor fountain to leather lift, explore luxurious abode

Recently featured in Farah Khan's vlog, Kinara boasts a stunning Arabian Sea view, a leather lift, and an indoor fountain.

The first floor is all about glam with antique mirrors and chandeliers for guests; upstairs is more relaxed with cozy white sofas.

The couple's passion for fitness shows in their fully equipped gym and neon green kitchen with its own garden—proof that even amid legal stress, they're sticking to their healthy lifestyle.