Amid legal troubles, Shilpa-Raj enjoying life at ₹100cr Mumbai home
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are facing fresh legal trouble, accused of misusing funds and defrauding businessman Deepak Kothari of ₹60 crore.
A "lookout notice" was issued against them recently, but that hasn't stopped the couple from enjoying their ultra-luxurious ₹100 crore home, Kinara, on Mumbai's Juhu coast.
From indoor fountain to leather lift, explore luxurious abode
Recently featured in Farah Khan's vlog, Kinara boasts a stunning Arabian Sea view, a leather lift, and an indoor fountain.
The first floor is all about glam with antique mirrors and chandeliers for guests; upstairs is more relaxed with cozy white sofas.
The couple's passion for fitness shows in their fully equipped gym and neon green kitchen with its own garden—proof that even amid legal stress, they're sticking to their healthy lifestyle.