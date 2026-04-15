India's trade deficit narrows to $20.98 billion in March 2026

Iran conflict hinders India's energy shipments

With the Iran conflict heating up, India is facing new hurdles getting its energy supplies.

The US just suspended all sea trade with Iran, while Tehran closed off the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas shipments worldwide.

That means higher shipping and insurance costs for India, especially since India relies so much on Gulf routes for our energy needs.

Rising global energy-import costs and disrupted shipping could make things even trickier in the months ahead.