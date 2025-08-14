India's trade deficit widens to $27.35 billion in July
India's trade deficit jumped to $27.35 billion in July 2025.
Imports grew by 8.6% compared to last year, reaching $64.59 billion, while exports also rose but couldn't keep up with the pace of imports.
This gap may indicate India's strong appetite for global goods and raw materials.
Deficit reflects the gap between imports and exports
The growing deficit isn't just a number—it reflects how much more India is buying from abroad than selling, which can potentially impact jobs and the economy back home.
Even though exports like electronics (up nearly 47%), pharma, and food products are increasing, rising commodity prices and steady import demand are keeping the gap wide.
Some sectors are thriving globally
June saw big wins for Indian exporters: electronics soared, pharma and engineering goods ticked up, and marine plus meat products made double-digit gains.
So while some sectors are thriving globally, the overall trade balance remains a challenge worth watching this year.