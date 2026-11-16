India's unemployment 4.9% in October 2026 as women join workforce
India's unemployment rate dipped to 4.9% in October 2026, a small but meaningful drop from September's 5%, according to new data released on November 16.
The main reason? More women are getting jobs, especially in rural areas, pushing female labor participation to its highest since February.
Urban unemployment also eased a bit, while rural rates stayed steady.
India graduates' jobless rate
The source does not report a graduates' jobless rate for last month.