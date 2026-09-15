India's unemployment for people 15+ dips to 5% in August
Business
Good news on the jobs front: India's unemployment rate for people aged 15 and older dipped to 5% in August, down from 5.1% in July, beating the 5.2% unemployment rate forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
Rural areas saw the biggest improvement, with unemployment dropping to 4.1%, while cities held steady at 6.8%.
India rural unemployment drops to 4.1%
Rural job opportunities clearly picked up last month, as the rural unemployment rate fell from July's 4.5%.
Urban rates did not really budge, but overall, things are holding steady compared to last year.
Plus, a few more people are actually joining the workforce now; the labor force participation rate nudged up to 55.6%, hinting at a positive trend for those looking for work.