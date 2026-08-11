India's unemployment rate hits 5.4% between April and June 2025
Business
India's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4% between April and June 2025, compared to 5% in the preceding quarter (Jan-Mar 2025).
The jump was mostly driven by rising rural joblessness, while urban areas saw a small increase too.
Youth unemployment jumps to 15.9%
Unemployment among young people (ages 15 to 29) jumped to 15.9%.
Young women were especially affected, with their rate soaring from 17.7% to 19.6%.
Overall, men's unemployment rose slightly more than women's.
Chhattisgarh highest unemployment 12.8% official survey
Chhattisgarh recorded the highest unemployment rate at 12.8%, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (9.1%) and Kerala (8.9%), according to the latest official survey covering more than half a million people.