India's unincorporated non-agricultural businesses post highest-ever quarterly growth, 9.47 cr
India's unincorporated non-agricultural businesses just saw their highest-ever quarterly growth this quarter.
There are now 9.47 crore establishments, up 18.81% from last year, and they're employing 15.03 crore people, a jump of 16.86%, according to fresh government data.
India's other services jobs up 33%
The biggest boost came from the "Other Services" sector, where jobs shot up by 33%.
More people are running their own ventures too, with working owners now making up 61.99% of the workforce (up from 59.98% last year).
Rural areas saw faster job growth than cities, but new businesses popped up even more quickly in urban spots, showing how small enterprises are taking off across India.