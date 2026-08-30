India's UPI goes live in 11 countries, merchant features vary
India's UPI is now live in 11 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, France, and Mauritius.
But heads up: what you can do with UPI abroad depends on where you are.
Some places let you pay at stores; others only allow money transfers between countries.
If you're traveling, it's smart to check how UPI works at your destination before relying on it.
Nine countries accept UPI merchant payments
You can use UPI for merchant payments in nine countries: Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and Cambodia (which joined in June 2026 with its KHQR system).
Greece and the Maldives aren't quite there yet. They only support cross-border transfers.
And remember: even where merchant payments are possible, acceptance isn't universal, so keep backup payment options handy.