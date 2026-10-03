India's UPI transactions rise 27% in H1 FY27 to 145B, ₹177L/cr
Business
UPI just keeps getting bigger: India saw a 27% jump in UPI transactions during H1 FY27, hitting 145 billion payments.
The total money moved also grew by 20%, reaching ₹177 lakh crore compared to last year.
Daily UPI average 802 million transactions
Even with a slight dip in September (thanks to fewer days), daily UPI usage actually went up, averaging 802 million transactions.
Starting October 15, merchant payments over ₹2,000 will have a new 0.4% fee (but sending money to friends stays free).
On the global front, UPI is now accepted in 11 countries, including the new addition Uzbekistan, showing just how far India's digital payment game has come.