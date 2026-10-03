India's UPI transactions rise 27% in H1 FY27 to 145B, ₹177L/cr

Even with a slight dip in September (thanks to fewer days), daily UPI usage actually went up, averaging 802 million transactions.

Starting October 15, merchant payments over ₹2,000 will have a new 0.4% fee (but sending money to friends stays free).

On the global front, UPI is now accepted in 11 countries, including the new addition Uzbekistan, showing just how far India's digital payment game has come.