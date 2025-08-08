Indias VC scene bounces back in 2025

India's venture capital scene is having a comeback year—VC fundraising hit $3.2 billion so far in 2025, already beating last year's total of $2.7 billion. After a tough 2024, this signals stronger startups and renewed investor confidence.

Major players and projected fund totals Major players like Accel ($650 million), A91 Partners ($665 million), and Bessemer Venture Partners ($350 million) led the charge, with more funding expected from Nexus and Fireside Ventures.

If all goes as planned, total funds could reach $4.6 billion—well above 2023's numbers.

Why the renewed interest in India? Investors are eyeing India for its stable economy, booming AI and engineering talent, and massive consumer market.

Plus, more startups are going public (13 IPOs in 2024 vs just five the year before), showing real momentum.