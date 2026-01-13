India's veg oil imports jump in December, but local farming is catching up Business Jan 13, 2026

India imported 8% more vegetable oil in December 2025—about 13.8 lakh tonnes—mainly thanks to big increases in soyabean and sunflower oil shipments, according to the Solvent Extractors's Association.

But if you look at the last two months together, total imports actually dropped by 12% compared to last year.