India's wealth management market set to reach $436B by 2034
Big news for anyone interested in money moves: India's wealth management market is expected to jump from $171 billion in 2025 to $436 billion by 2034.
What's fueling this? Rising incomes, more people investing instead of just saving, and a growing appetite for smarter financial advice: think tax planning, asset allocation, and even help with succession.
Indian mass affluent enter wealth market
It's not just the super-rich getting involved anymore. While high-net-worth folks still lead (with 62.8% of the market), more mass-affluent investors are jumping in.
There's also a bigger push toward global investments: Indian investors are exploring international markets through platforms like GIFT IFSC.
Wealth managers are expected to offer more customized solutions, including avenues such as Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), and private credit products, tailored for these new needs.