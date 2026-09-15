India's wealthtech sector raises $303 million in 25 deals in 2026
India's wealthtech sector is having a big year, with $303 million raised across 25 deals in the first eight months of 2026.
Funding activity was largely guided by smaller rounds, and no single deal topped $50 million, though Sahi might change that soon with a rumored $80 million round.
The action is mostly happening in Tier 1 cities, but there's growing interest in taking digital finance to smaller towns too.
India's Veriqus Group leads wealthtech fundraising
Startups like Veriqus Group ($40 million), Neo Group ($36.3 million), Sahi ($33 million), and Centricity ($30 million) are leading the pack.
Bengaluru-based Stable Money also stood out, raising $39.3 million over two rounds.
Other names making moves include Wint Wealth and other notable fundraisers like Nexedge Capital, AssetPlus, Oolka, and Bachatt.