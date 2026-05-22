India's wheat procurement 33.39mt, below government's 34.5mt target, up 13%
India's wheat procurement in the ongoing season is almost at the finish line: 33.39 million metric tons collected so far, just under the government's goal of 34.5 million metric tons.
That's a solid 13% jump from the corresponding period last year, with production of 120.21 million metric tons.
Punjab tops wheat procurement, others rise
Punjab topped the charts with 12.16 million metric tons, slightly more than last year, even after relaxing quality rules because of rain and hail damage.
Haryana beat its own target by bringing in 8.12 million metric tons (up from 7.14 million metric tons), while Madhya Pradesh saw a 22% increase to reach 9.5 million metric tons.
Bihar nearly doubles wheat haul
Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also upped their numbers this season, and Bihar nearly doubled its haul compared to last year.
Adjusting targets and easing quality norms helped states overcome tricky weather and logistics, keeping wheat moving across India.