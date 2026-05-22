India's wheat procurement 33.39mt, below government's 34.5mt target, up 13% Business May 22, 2026

India's wheat procurement in the ongoing season is almost at the finish line: 33.39 million metric tons collected so far, just under the government's goal of 34.5 million metric tons.

That's a solid 13% jump from the corresponding period last year, with production of 120.21 million metric tons.