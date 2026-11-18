India's wholesale inflation 12.3% in October, retail 6.09% pressuring households
India's wholesale inflation just hit a four-year high at 12.3% in October, making it the second straight month with double-digit jumps.
This means prices are rising even before things reach store shelves, which is squeezing household budgets, especially since retail inflation is also up at 6.09%, above what the Reserve Bank of India prefers.
Most families paying more for basics
Nearly everyone is feeling the pinch: a recent survey found that 98% of families have had to spend more on basics like cooking oil and vegetables.
Many are cutting back on nutritious foods like milk and fruit, with some dipping into savings or borrowing just to get by.
74% have reduced expenditure on discretionary activities such as eating out, shopping, and entertainment, and 74% are reducing expenditure on discretionary activities such as eating out, shopping, and entertainment.
With inflation staying high, saving money has become even tougher for most families.