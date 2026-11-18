Nearly everyone is feeling the pinch: a recent survey found that 98% of families have had to spend more on basics like cooking oil and vegetables.

Many are cutting back on nutritious foods like milk and fruit, with some dipping into savings or borrowing just to get by.

74% have reduced expenditure on discretionary activities such as eating out, shopping, and entertainment, and 74% are reducing expenditure on discretionary activities such as eating out, shopping, and entertainment.

With inflation staying high, saving money has become even tougher for most families.