India's wholesale inflation rises to 12.29% in October 2026
India's wholesale inflation hit 12.29% in October 2026, rising from September's 11.39%.
The main reason? Prices for food and oil kept climbing, pushing inflation higher than what experts had predicted.
Fuel and power costs jump 32.84%
Fuel and power costs shot up by 32.84%, making a big impact on overall inflation.
Food prices stayed high too, with an increase of 8.58%.
Even though manufactured goods rose a bit less than last month, they're still adding to the squeeze.
All these ups and downs are reflected in wholesale inflation.