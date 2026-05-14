India's wholesale inflation rises to record 8.3% in April 2026

Fuel and power inflation surges 24.71%

Fuel and power prices soared, with inflation in this category rising from just 1.05% in March to a whopping 24.71% in April: crude petroleum and natural gas alone jumped more than 67%.

Manufactured goods got pricier too, thanks to higher costs for chemicals, metals, and textiles.

Food prices rose more moderately (up to 2.31%), but some vegetables like onions actually got cheaper—dropping by more than 26%.