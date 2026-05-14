India's wholesale inflation rises to record 8.3% in April 2026
Business
India's wholesale inflation jumped to 8.3% in April 2026, the highest since this data series began.
The main culprit? Global crude oil and fuel prices shot up, making everything from mineral oils to manufactured goods more expensive.
Basically, businesses are feeling the squeeze as supply chain costs keep climbing.
Fuel and power inflation surges 24.71%
Fuel and power prices soared, with inflation in this category rising from just 1.05% in March to a whopping 24.71% in April: crude petroleum and natural gas alone jumped more than 67%.
Manufactured goods got pricier too, thanks to higher costs for chemicals, metals, and textiles.
Food prices rose more moderately (up to 2.31%), but some vegetables like onions actually got cheaper—dropping by more than 26%.