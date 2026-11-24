India's workforce will be almost half Gen Z by 2030
By 2030, Gen Z will make up almost half of India's workforce, a huge shift for employers.
But here's the catch: most companies still don't really get what younger employees want.
Only 30% of HR leaders say they understand what motivates different generations.
Flexibility is a big deal for Gen Z, and when it's missing, nearly six out of 10 young workers end up quitting.
CHROs: 69% prioritize career progression
Career progression emerged as a priority for 69% of CHROs.
If businesses want to keep their best young talent around, they'll need to offer more flexible work options and show real paths for moving up.
Otherwise, high turnover could become the new normal.