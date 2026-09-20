India's young HNIs adopt professional management as $1.5 trillion transfers
Business
India is gearing up for a huge wealth shift: about $1.5 trillion will move from older high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) to the younger generation over the next decade.
Unlike their parents, young HNIs are ditching informal money habits and bringing in professional management, treating family wealth more like a business with clear reporting and risk checks.
HNIs diversify, target 10%-20% international exposure
This new wave of HNIs isn't putting all their eggs in one basket: they're spreading investments across stocks, private markets, real estate, and even international assets.
With an advised allocation of 10% to 20% of their portfolios in international exposure, they're making sure family fortunes are both protected and ready for global opportunities.