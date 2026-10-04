IndiaTech urges government to rethink platforms' 1-2% social security levy
Business
IndiaTech, which represents new-age startups including Ola, Swiggy, Zomato, and Porter, is asking the government to rethink how platforms pay into gig workers' social security.
Right now, aggregators have to contribute 1-2% of annual turnover, even if that includes money that doesn't go to workers, which hits some businesses harder than others.
IndiaTech proposes levy on gig pay
IndiaTech suggests changing the levy so it's based only on what's actually paid to gig workers.
They say this would make things fairer for all types of platforms and better match support with the real size of each company's workforce.
So far, food delivery giants like Swiggy and Zomato (and the government) haven't responded, but any change could really shape how gig work is supported in India.