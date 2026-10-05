Indifi Technologies posts fiscal 2026 profit after impairment drop
Business
Indifi Technologies, the digital lender for small businesses, has finally turned a profit in fiscal 2026.
Its revenue grew 3% to ₹371.1 crore, while profitability improved due to a sharp decline in impairment costs and tighter control over operating expenses.
Since starting in 2015, Indifi has helped over 1.6 lakh MSMEs across 400 cities get easier access to credit.
Indifi Technologies swings to ₹5.2cr profit
Most of Indifi's income came from loan interest this year, while service sales also saw a healthy jump.
By tightening up on risky loans, it swung from a ₹45 crore loss last year to a ₹5.2 crore profit now.
Looking ahead, Indifi is betting on AI to make lending even smoother for MSMEs in the coming year.