Indifi Technologies posts fiscal 2026 profit after impairment drop

Indifi Technologies, the digital lender for small businesses, has finally turned a profit in fiscal 2026.

Its revenue grew 3% to ₹371.1 crore, while profitability improved due to a sharp decline in impairment costs and tighter control over operating expenses.

Since starting in 2015, Indifi has helped over 1.6 lakh MSMEs across 400 cities get easier access to credit.