IndiGo adds 5x weekly flights from Delhi to London Heathrow

What are the timings?

Flights leave Delhi at 9:40am and land in London at 2:55pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Heading back? Return flights take off from Heathrow at 5:15pm and reach Delhi by 8:15am the next day.

IndiGo already has daily Mumbai-London flights if that fits your plans better.