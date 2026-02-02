IndiGo adds 5x weekly flights from Delhi to London Heathrow
IndiGo is adding five direct flights a week from Delhi to London Heathrow, starting February 2, 2026.
With this move, you'll now have 12 weekly options to get from India's capital to the UK.
The flights use Boeing 787-9s (leased from Norse Atlantic Airways), offering both extra-legroom IndiGoStretch and regular Economy seats.
What are the timings?
Flights leave Delhi at 9:40am and land in London at 2:55pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Heading back? Return flights take off from Heathrow at 5:15pm and reach Delhi by 8:15am the next day.
IndiGo already has daily Mumbai-London flights if that fits your plans better.
Why is this route important?
Demand for travel between India and the UK is booming—for commerce, tourism, and visiting family and friends.
IndiGo has been expanding fast (added 10 new international destinations over the past 12 months), so these new flights mean more choices and support IndiGo's focus on keeping fares affordable.