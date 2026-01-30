IndiGo, Air India, Akasa: 240 new planes coming by 2027

Why does this matter?

This is a big deal if you love flying or dream of more travel options.

Airbus and Boeing will handle about 80% of these deliveries—roughly 10 new planes landing in India every month.

IndiGo leads the pack with huge orders (900 from Airbus alone), while Akasa is quickly expanding with nearly 200 more Boeings on the way.

More planes mean better connectivity, newer jets, and possibly cheaper fares—all good news if you're planning trips or just hoping for smoother journeys ahead.