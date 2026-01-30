IndiGo, Air India, Akasa: 240 new planes coming by 2027
India's top airlines—IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air—are gearing up for a massive upgrade, and may add 240 new aircraft to their fleets within the next two years (by the end of 2027).
By the end of 2027, they may increase from 804 to about 1,044 planes.
Most of these jets are coming from Airbus and Boeing as travel demand soars.
Why does this matter?
This is a big deal if you love flying or dream of more travel options.
Airbus and Boeing will handle about 80% of these deliveries—roughly 10 new planes landing in India every month.
IndiGo leads the pack with huge orders (900 from Airbus alone), while Akasa is quickly expanding with nearly 200 more Boeings on the way.
More planes mean better connectivity, newer jets, and possibly cheaper fares—all good news if you're planning trips or just hoping for smoother journeys ahead.