IndiGo fined Rs. 5 lakh for mishandling special child

May 28, 2022

The IndiGo fround staff had "warned" the parents that they would not be allowed to board the flight if the child did not calm down.

IndiGo Airlines has been fined Rs. 5 lakh for not allowing a special child to board an aircraft from Ranchi. The fine was levied on the airlines by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's main air travel regulator after an inquiry revealed that IndiGo ground workers mishandled the child with special needs, which exacerbated the problem.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines say, "No airline shall refuse to carry persons with disability or reduced mobility and their assistive aids, escorts, and guide dogs in aircraft's cabin."

In December 2021, ruling on a matter involving disabled persons with prosthetic limbs or calipers, the Supreme Court directed DGCA to modify guidelines to ensure dignity of persons with disabilities during air travel.

Statement What does DGCA statement say?

"A more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child, and would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers," DGCA statement said while imposing a Rs 5 lakh fine. It said that special situations deserved extraordinary responses but the Airline staff failed and in the process committed violations of the Civil Aviation Requirements (Regulations).

Incident What happened at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport?

The incident took place at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport when the child reportedly had a meltdown on reaching the airport, according to passenger Manisha Gupta's Facebook post. After completing the security check, the parents tried to calm the child. However, the IndiGo staff "warned" them they would not be allowed to board the flight if the child did not calm down and be "normal".

Response 'IndiGo was forced to make difficult decision'

While responding to the outrage IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that they were "forced to make a difficult decision" whether to allow the child due to safety guidelines despite several attempts to calm the child. "Throughout the check-in and boarding process our intent, of course, was to carry the family, however, at the boarding area the teenager was visibly in panic," he said.

Outrage IndiGo provides hotel stay for child's family

Netizens expressed anger toward IndiGo and warned of a boycott while also demanding action against the airline. However, the airline said it had provided a comfortable hotel stay and they flew the next morning to their destination. "We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organization...over 75,000 specially abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it said.

Minister speaks Investigating the matter by myself: Scindia

After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ordered a probe. He had said there was "zero tolerance for such behavior" and action would be taken following the investigation. "No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," he had written on Twitter after the incident came to the fore.

Reaction Cognizance by DGCA and NCPCR

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation also started investigating the incident immediately and assumed that appropriate action would follow. Chief of the regulator Arun Kumar had also sought a report from IndiGo. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also taken cognizance of the incident and said appropriate action will be taken.