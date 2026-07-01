IndiGo launches 'Lite' fare and Air India 'Basic' discounts
Business
Trying to make flying less expensive, IndiGo just launched its "Lite" fare, think ₹300 to ₹400 off regular domestic tickets if you're only bringing cabin baggage (up to 7kg).
Air India's "Basic" fare, announced earlier, gives you a ₹300 to ₹700 discount if you skip the complimentary meal but still includes 15kg checked baggage and free tea or coffee.
Airlines allow post booking add-ons
Both airlines now let you add meals or extra baggage after booking, so you only pay for what you actually need.
As IndiGo's chief strategy officer, Aloke Singh, put it, these new fares are all about balancing affordability and flexibility as travelers' needs change.