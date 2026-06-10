Your IndiGo flight may soon fly over Himalayas

Route concerns

Why Indian airlines have traditionally avoided flying over Himalayas

Indian airlines have traditionally avoided flying over the Himalayas due to operational and safety concerns. The lack of alternate diversion airports in case of an emergency, coupled with unpredictable mountain weather that can cause severe turbulence, has made these routes less appealing for commercial operations. The scale of the mountain range, which houses some of the world's highest peaks like Mount Everest at 29,032 feet, K2 at 28,251 feet and Kanchenjunga at 28,169 feet only adds to this challenge.