Your IndiGo flight may soon fly over Himalayas
What's the story
IndiGo, India's aviation giant, is considering the option of flying over the Himalayas. The move comes as airspace restrictions continue to disrupt international operations and increase flying times on key long-haul routes. The move follows airspace closures and restrictions due to Operation Sindoor last year and the ongoing geopolitical crisis in West Asia.
Route concerns
Why Indian airlines have traditionally avoided flying over Himalayas
Indian airlines have traditionally avoided flying over the Himalayas due to operational and safety concerns. The lack of alternate diversion airports in case of an emergency, coupled with unpredictable mountain weather that can cause severe turbulence, has made these routes less appealing for commercial operations. The scale of the mountain range, which houses some of the world's highest peaks like Mount Everest at 29,032 feet, K2 at 28,251 feet and Kanchenjunga at 28,169 feet only adds to this challenge.
Route strategy
IndiGo exploring alternative routing options
Despite these challenges, IndiGo is now looking at alternate routing options to mitigate the impact of existing restrictions on network planning and aircraft utilization. "Airspace restrictions remain an operational challenge. To mitigate these constraints, the airline is evaluating alternative routing options, including operations over the Himalayas," brokerage firm Emkay said in its analyst report.
Growth
Plans to increase capacity share of A321XLR and widebodies
IndiGo has also announced plans to expand its capacity share of A321XLR and widebodies from 4% in FY26 to 10-15% by FY30. The A321XLR will be used for mid-long-haul international routes while widebodies will cater to long-haul international routes. Despite the challenges posed by airspace restrictions, IndiGo remains committed to expanding its international footprint and deploying long-range aircraft on more overseas routes.