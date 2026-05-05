IndiGo names Jochen Hoesch head of AI data and analytics

Hoesch to build robust data hub

IndiGo says Hoesch will help build stronger data systems and bring in more AI-driven tools.

"As we move forward in our growth journey, we continue to invest in building a robust data hub and deploy AI-driven technologies, to enhance efficiency across all areas of operations and deliver a more seamless experience to our customers," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

With airlines everywhere racing to hire top AI talent, IndiGo's digital push is all about staying future-ready in a fast-changing industry.