IndiGo names Jochen Hoesch head of AI data and analytics
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, just brought on Jochen Hoesch, who used to lead AI at Airbus, as its new head of AI, data, and analytics.
He's set to roll out smarter tech across the airline, aiming for smoother operations and a better experience for travelers.
This move comes as IndiGo looks to stay ahead despite rising costs like expensive jet fuel.
Hoesch to build robust data hub
IndiGo says Hoesch will help build stronger data systems and bring in more AI-driven tools.
"As we move forward in our growth journey, we continue to invest in building a robust data hub and deploy AI-driven technologies, to enhance efficiency across all areas of operations and deliver a more seamless experience to our customers," said an IndiGo spokesperson.
With airlines everywhere racing to hire top AI talent, IndiGo's digital push is all about staying future-ready in a fast-changing industry.