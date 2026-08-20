IndiGo orders 60 A350-900s for global expansion, jets due 2027
IndiGo is gearing up for major global expansion, with CEO Willie Walsh highlighting how the new Airbus A350-900 jets will open up direct flights from India to places like North America, Europe, Australia, and East Asia.
The airline has ordered 60 of these widebody planes, with the first ones arriving in 2027.
IndiGo targets 40% international capacity
Walsh said bringing in the A350-900s was "pivotal" for IndiGo's growth and profits, since these jets have an average range of 8,500 nautical miles (15,700km).
IndiGo aims to boost its international capacity from 30% to 40% by FY30.
Despite recent challenges like discontinuing its Boeing 787-9 operations and ending its damp-lease agreement with Norway's Norse Atlantic Airways from October-end due to rising costs and airspace issues, Walsh says they're focused on hiring more pilots and improving schedules to keep their global ambitions on track.